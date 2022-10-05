Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) PT Lowered to $2.50

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sonendo from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonendo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.48.

Sonendo Stock Performance

NYSE SONX opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonendo will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonendo news, Director Atlantic L.P. General sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,600,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,928.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 683,676 shares of company stock worth $817,155. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sonendo by 210.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonendo Company Profile

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

Featured Stories

