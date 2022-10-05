SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.50.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSAAY. Danske downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 66 to SEK 60 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
