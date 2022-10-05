Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.12.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $24.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Ready bought 222,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,750 shares of company stock worth $3,111,454. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 561,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Pinterest by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 71,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Pinterest by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

