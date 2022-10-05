Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.34.

ACCD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday.

Accolade Stock Performance

ACCD opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh purchased 17,500 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 1,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Accolade by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,250,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,201 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Accolade by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,813,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accolade by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Accolade by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,590,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,054,000 after purchasing an additional 675,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Accolade by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

