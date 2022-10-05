KeyCorp Lowers American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $264.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $264.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.42 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.71.

American Tower Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $220.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower has a 52-week low of $211.38 and a 52-week high of $294.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

