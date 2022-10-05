KeyCorp Lowers American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $264.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $264.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.42 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.71.
American Tower Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $220.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower has a 52-week low of $211.38 and a 52-week high of $294.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
