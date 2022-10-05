Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at SVB Leerink from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $14.09 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

