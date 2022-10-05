Head-To-Head Survey: American Lithium (LIACF) vs. Its Rivals

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare American Lithium to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Lithium and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Lithium Competitors 686 2042 2675 83 2.39

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 46.22%. Given American Lithium’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -16.39% -16.08% American Lithium Competitors -875.28% 2.59% -1.11%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares American Lithium and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

American Lithium has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Lithium and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A -$18.80 million -15.09 American Lithium Competitors $7.94 billion $2.39 billion -8.16

American Lithium’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

American Lithium competitors beat American Lithium on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

