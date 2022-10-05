Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) vs. Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Critical Comparison

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) and Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medicenna Therapeutics and Histogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medicenna Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.01 million ($0.30) -2.77 Histogen $1.03 million 3.37 -$14.95 million ($4.95) -0.28

Histogen has higher revenue and earnings than Medicenna Therapeutics. Medicenna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Histogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicenna Therapeutics N/A -87.69% -76.24% Histogen -264.58% -61.12% -42.95%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Medicenna Therapeutics and Histogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and Histogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicenna Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Histogen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Medicenna Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 381.93%. Histogen has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,058.27%. Given Histogen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Histogen is more favorable than Medicenna Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Medicenna Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Histogen shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Histogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Medicenna Therapeutics has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Histogen has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Histogen beats Medicenna Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors. The company also develops MDNA11, an enhanced version of IL-2 to activate and proliferate the immune cells needed to fight cancer; MDNA209, an IL-2 antagonist for autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis and graft versus host disease; MDNA413, a dual IL-4/IL-13 antagonist to treat cancer immunotherapies; and MDNA132, an IL-13 Superkine for solid tumors. In addition, it provides BiSKITs platform to develop designer Superkines by fusing them to other proteins, antibodies, cytokines, or other Superkines. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Histogen

Histogen Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19. The company's preclinical product candidates include CTS-2090 and CTS-2096, which are selective caspase-1 inhibitors targeting inflammasome activation, as well as intervenes in a various inflammation mediated disease. Histogen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

