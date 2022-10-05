Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

SDXAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sodexo from €93.00 ($94.90) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sodexo from €100.00 ($102.04) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo Price Performance

SDXAY stock opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.