Head-To-Head Comparison: Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Metromile and Donegal Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 1 0 0 2.00 Donegal Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Metromile presently has a consensus price target of $2.05, indicating a potential upside of 95.24%. Given Metromile’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile -130.53% -57.64% -35.26% Donegal Group 0.42% 1.97% 0.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metromile and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Metromile and Donegal Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile $104.90 million 1.31 -$216.46 million ($1.81) -0.58 Donegal Group $816.47 million 0.55 $25.25 million $0.12 114.83

Donegal Group has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile. Metromile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donegal Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Metromile has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donegal Group has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Metromile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Donegal Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Donegal Group beats Metromile on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc. provides insurance policies for automobile owners in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance Services and Enterprise Business Solutions. The company offers pay-per-mile auto insurance policies. It also provides The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data, such as miles driven, driving habits, phone use, speeding, hard braking, accelerating, cornering, and location over wireless cellular networks. In addition, the company offers access to its technology under software as a service arrangement, as well as professional services to third-party customers. Metromile, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. It also offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products primarily to Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern, and Southwestern regions through approximately 2,300 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania.

