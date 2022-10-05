Moog (NYSE:MOG-A) Trading 3.2% Higher

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.33 and last traded at $72.61. 138,444 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $70.35.

Moog Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.81.

Moog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.