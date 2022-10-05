Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Trading Up 0.4%

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 4.85 and last traded at 4.74. Approximately 86,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 36,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.72.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ODV shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Osisko Development from C$15.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Osisko Development from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Osisko Development in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Osisko Development in the 2nd quarter worth $783,000. King Wealth purchased a new stake in Osisko Development in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Osisko Development in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Osisko Development in the 2nd quarter worth $678,000. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, Canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

