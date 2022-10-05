Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Vertical Aerospace Call Options (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 10,227 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 124% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,575 call options.

Vertical Aerospace Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of Vertical Aerospace stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Vertical Aerospace has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTL. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Vertical Aerospace

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

