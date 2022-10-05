Sika (OTC:SKFOF) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Sika AG (OTC:SKFOF – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 221.53 and last traded at 214.47. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at 205.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 360 to CHF 320 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Baader Bank raised shares of Sika to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 420 to CHF 300 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sika from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 226.25.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.