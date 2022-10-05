Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,412 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 278% compared to the average daily volume of 1,433 call options.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGQ opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 95,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 972.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 29,314 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $887,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.