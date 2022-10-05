Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Shares Up 2.4%

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.19 and last traded at $40.12. 3,044,374 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,482,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
