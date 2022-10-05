Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Shares Up 2.4%

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.19 and last traded at $40.12. 3,044,374 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 2,482,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Sanofi Stock Up 2.4 %

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.