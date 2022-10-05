Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Shares Up 2.5%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.98. 8,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 20,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Naked Wines Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99.

Naked Wines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. Naked Wines plc was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

