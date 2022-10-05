Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $105.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.40. Prologis has a 1 year low of $100.73 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Prologis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,147,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 243,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,946,000 after purchasing an additional 133,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

