Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BOWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

BOWL stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. Bowlero has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $14.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,112,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 2.2% during the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 9,673,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,443,000 after buying an additional 206,858 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 12.9% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after buying an additional 330,524 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 11.5% during the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 2,834,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after buying an additional 293,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter valued at about $26,555,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

