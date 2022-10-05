Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.49% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BOWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th.
Bowlero Stock Up 0.7 %
BOWL stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. Bowlero has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $14.31.
Bowlero Company Profile
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
