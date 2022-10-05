Barclays Lowers Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target to SEK 100

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from SEK 105 to SEK 100 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATLKY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Atlas Copco from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.10 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.74.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $17.87.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

