Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) PT Lowered to SEK 170

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EPOKY. Societe Generale cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 165 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

EPOKY stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $26.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion and a PE ratio of 21.90.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

