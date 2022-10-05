Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITCI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 2.0 %

ITCI stock opened at $48.71 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 232.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm had revenue of $55.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,713,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $516,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.