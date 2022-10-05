JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) Price Target to GBX 260

Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut Synthomer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Synthomer Price Performance

SYYYF opened at $1.61 on Monday. Synthomer has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

