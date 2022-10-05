Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Cut to C$184.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$258.00 to C$184.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CDNAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$213.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

CDNAF opened at $111.45 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $157.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.90.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

