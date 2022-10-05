T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

TROW has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $113.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $223.36.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,455,535,000 after buying an additional 470,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,839,000 after buying an additional 273,617 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

