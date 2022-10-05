888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Given New GBX 195 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.36) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 296 ($3.58) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of 888 from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 470 ($5.68) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

888 Stock Performance

EIHDF stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. 888 has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

