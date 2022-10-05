Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PATK. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $87.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $1,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 75.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

