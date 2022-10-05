Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CFPZF. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canfor from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $14.80 on Monday. Canfor has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $27.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.19.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

