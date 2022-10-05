888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Price Target Cut to GBX 230

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 296 ($3.58) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EIHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on 888 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on 888 from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 470 ($5.68) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

888 Stock Performance

Shares of EIHDF stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. 888 has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

