Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Raised to GBX 2,828

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2022

Relx (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,805 ($33.89) to GBX 2,828 ($34.17) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RELX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,802.60.

Relx Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of RELX opened at $25.92 on Monday. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Relx by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Relx by 72.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Relx during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.