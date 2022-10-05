Relx (NYSE:RELX) PT Raised to GBX 2,828

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,805 ($33.89) to GBX 2,828 ($34.17) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
RELX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,802.60.
Relx Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of RELX opened at $25.92 on Monday. Relx has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
