Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given New C$59.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James to C$59.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $31.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.