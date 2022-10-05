Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Lowered to $156.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $169.20 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $158.96 and a one year high of $338.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.65.
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
