Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Lowered to $156.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $289.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $169.20 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $158.96 and a one year high of $338.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 266.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,329 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 62,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth $812,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 18.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 28.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

