Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) PT Lowered to €29.60

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Societe Generale from €30.00 ($30.61) to €29.60 ($30.20) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ferrovial from €29.00 ($29.59) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ferrovial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrovial from €27.40 ($27.96) to €28.30 ($28.88) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

Ferrovial stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

