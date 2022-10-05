National Bank Financial Boosts New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target to C$1.40

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.58.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $666.38 million, a P/E ratio of -19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.02.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,772,000 after buying an additional 4,385,529 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 132.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,950,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after buying an additional 2,821,380 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,625,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after buying an additional 1,771,465 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 1,742,132 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

