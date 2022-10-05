Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $187.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.83.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $205.38 on Monday. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $194.73 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.