Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Lowered to C$66.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. National Bank Financial raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $48.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.52.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

