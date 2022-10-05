Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerpac Tool Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Enerpac Tool Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $19.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.35 and a beta of 1.28. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $23.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerpac Tool Group

In related news, EVP Markus Limberger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,530. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

