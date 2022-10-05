Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.90 Per Share

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $4.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.98.
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.81 billion.
Rogers Communications Announces Dividend
