Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Warner Music Group Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Warner Music Group in a research report issued on Sunday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Warner Music Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

WMG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 351.69%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 47.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 30,908 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth about $2,160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 23.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 81,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.11%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

