Altria Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.14 Per Share (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Altria Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $5.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.17. The consensus estimate for Altria Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

