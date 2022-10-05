NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for NortonLifeLock’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. NortonLifeLock has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 565.66%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.32 million.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NortonLifeLock

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 37.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 156.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 503,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 307,821 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

