Analysts Set Expectations for Webster Financial Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.85 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Webster Financial Trading Up 5.0 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $48.75 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 616.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,905.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 42,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,966,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,828 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

