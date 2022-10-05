FY2024 EPS Estimates for Straumann Holding AG Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Straumann in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.89 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.37. The consensus estimate for Straumann’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Straumann’s FY2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Straumann Trading Up 9.5 %

OTCMKTS:SAUHF opened at $97.17 on Monday. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $85.52 and a fifty-two week high of $230.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.51.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

