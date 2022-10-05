First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI) Trading 0.6% Higher

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.10 and last traded at $45.94. 91,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 83,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.