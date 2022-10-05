Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,520,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 9,760,000 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,660,000 after acquiring an additional 132,717 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after acquiring an additional 647,278 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,074,000 after buying an additional 58,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

