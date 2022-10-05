Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 5,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $479.86 on Wednesday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $443.64 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.91.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. City State Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

