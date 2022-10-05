Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Short Interest Update

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,850,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 71,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 119,641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 218,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $24,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.5% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 73,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,871 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.05.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.