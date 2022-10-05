Short Interest in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Increases By 8.4%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 621,900 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 573,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $298.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $206.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blue Bird by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Blue Bird from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Blue Bird to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

