Short Interest in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Grows By 7.8%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at BioAtla
In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 26,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $206,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BioAtla Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $307.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.09.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioAtla will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioAtla Company Profile
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioAtla (BCAB)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.