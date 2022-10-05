Short Interest in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Grows By 7.8%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioAtla

In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 26,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $206,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $834,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioAtla Trading Up 1.7 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $307.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.09.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioAtla will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioAtla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.