First Trust International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXI) Stock Price Up 3.2%

First Trust International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXI – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.70 and last traded at $37.48. Approximately 40,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 105,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.
First Trust International IPO ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26.
